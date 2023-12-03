Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.50 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $8,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $218.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. UBS Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

