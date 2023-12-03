Ossiam Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ossiam boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $186,735,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.80.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $341.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.74 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.53 and its 200 day moving average is $355.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.