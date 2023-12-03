BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 796.6% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCI shares. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

