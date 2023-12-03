L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Cut by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after buying an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $194.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

