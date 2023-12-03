Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,873,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 107,004 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $102,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after buying an additional 603,827 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,100,000 after buying an additional 1,004,991 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.91. 3,748,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,753. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

