Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $248,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.21. 16,973,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,177,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

