Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases Shares of 51,249 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 42,820,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,591,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

