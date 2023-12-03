Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Reduces Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,567 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.59. 478,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

