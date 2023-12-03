Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 121,232 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NICE were worth $115,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 417,277 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 194,508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,889,000 after purchasing an additional 162,164 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $35,147,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 196,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,311. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.14.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

