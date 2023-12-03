Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 879,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $106,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

NYSE DHI traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $130.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

