Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes $203,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,398,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 3.5 %

UE traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 1,418,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

