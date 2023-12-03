Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:C traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,053,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,935,538. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.