126,667 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $83,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,939,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,854,647.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $83,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,939,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,854,647.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,094,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,111,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,324,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,412,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,195,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

