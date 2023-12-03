Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.83% of Alliant Energy worth $110,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. 2,267,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.