Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 549 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $612.47. 2,490,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $628.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.58. The company has a market capitalization of $278.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

