Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,274,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,302,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

