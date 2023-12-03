Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $425,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.38. 10,342,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

