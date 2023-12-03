Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 586.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,002,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 90,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $41.60. 343,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,407. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.