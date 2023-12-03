Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $116.85 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $116,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.59. 4,929,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.