Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,065 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.53% of Wolfspeed worth $106,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,158,000 after buying an additional 157,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $223,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 670,154 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 36.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,820,000 after purchasing an additional 561,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,413 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 7.7 %

WOLF stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. 4,862,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

