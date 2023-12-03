Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires Shares of 4,150 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,617,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

