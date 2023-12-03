Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,744,000 after buying an additional 885,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.84. 1,497,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.40.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

