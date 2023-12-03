Kim LLC Purchases 6,522 Shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Kim LLC raised its position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Forbion European Acquisition worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forbion European Acquisition by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the second quarter worth $583,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Down 3.9 %

Forbion European Acquisition stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 60,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,023. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

