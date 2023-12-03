Kim LLC Grows Position in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Kim LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Kim LLC’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOCN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,044,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,022,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 475,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,065.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 273,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

