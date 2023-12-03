Kim LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Kim LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC’s holdings in CSLM Acquisition were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CSLM Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,229. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

CSLM Acquisition Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

