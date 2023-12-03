Kim LLC Trims Holdings in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV)

Kim LLC lowered its position in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Mobiv Acquisition worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOBV. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Up 5.2 %

Mobiv Acquisition stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 10,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Mobiv Acquisition Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Russia, and Iran. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

