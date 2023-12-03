Kim LLC Acquires 80,000 Shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU)

Kim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned about 3.89% of Cetus Capital Acquisition worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,022,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CETU remained flat at $10.55 during trading hours on Friday. 5,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,640. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

