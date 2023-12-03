Kim LLC Acquires New Stake in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC)

Kim LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. Kim LLC owned about 4.91% of TMT Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,061,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,026,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TMT Acquisition alerts:

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. 100,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.