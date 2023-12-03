RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Shares Sold by Kim LLC

Kim LLC lessened its position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,156 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC’s holdings in RF Acquisition were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RFAC. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFAC remained flat at $10.67 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

