Kim LLC Reduces Stock Position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Kim LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,666 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned 0.95% of Clean Earth Acquisitions worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLIN. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,590. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

