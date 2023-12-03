Kim LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN)

Kim LLC cut its stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 466.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,555. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.