Kim LLC Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Kim LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Kim LLC owned 0.60% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCAA. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 163.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 526,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 326,271 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 875,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 86,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 49.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 369,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a PE ratio of 268.57 and a beta of 0.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

