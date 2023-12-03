445,920 Shares in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Bought by Kim LLC

Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 445,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000. Kim LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Zalatoris II Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPAX. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 296,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPAX remained flat at $10.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

