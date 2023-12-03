Kim LLC Boosts Stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Kim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,693 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned about 2.51% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLAC. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,636,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,142,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

BLAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

