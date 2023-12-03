Kim LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Kim LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Aetherium Acquisition by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 815,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 262,553 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,098,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 28.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMFI remained flat at $10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

About Aetherium Acquisition

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

