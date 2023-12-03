Kim LLC Purchases New Position in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU)

Kim LLC acquired a new position in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQU remained flat at $10.69 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 838. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

About Aquaron Acquisition

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

