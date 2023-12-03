Kim LLC Makes New Investment in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU)

Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the second quarter worth about $143,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALCYU remained flat at $10.45 on Friday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

