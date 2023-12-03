iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.33% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REZ traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. 56,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $617.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.