iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

REET stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $22.83. 419,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

