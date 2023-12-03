Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 715 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTBD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 450.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 539,689 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,740,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 158.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 86,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,115,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 16,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,457. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $21.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

