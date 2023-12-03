iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8,700.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,774,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,574. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

