Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Invests $223,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 301,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $63,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Salesforce by 8.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 5,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,538,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,393. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,722,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

