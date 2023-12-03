iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 535,566 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

