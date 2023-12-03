Century Financial Co. (CYFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 20th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.
Century Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CYFL opened at $27.75 on Friday. Century Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.
Century Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Century Financial
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.