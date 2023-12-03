Century Financial Co. (CYFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 20th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of CYFL opened at $27.75 on Friday. Century Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

