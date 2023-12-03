Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 228.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,945. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.