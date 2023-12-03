Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 700,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Purple Biotech Trading Up 1.9 %

PPBT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,575. Purple Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBT shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Purple Biotech from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

