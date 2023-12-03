Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 186.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 223,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 444,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,104. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

