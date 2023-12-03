Short Interest in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Rises By 17.9%

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $94,071.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,752.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 58,706 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 539,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 305,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

PKBK traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $18.80. 22,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.78. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 26.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

