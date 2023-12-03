Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $224.57 million and approximately $5,405.81 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00016696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,678.05 or 0.99970124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008528 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003806 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01069399 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,257.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

