862 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $192.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.69. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

